Annual Chasing Santa Fundraiser results in largest turnout in event’s history

COLORADO SPRINGS — The chase was on for Santa Claus during this weekend’s annual, and historic, Chasing Santa Fundraiser.

The annual 5k to 15-mile bike ride raised money for Christmas Unlimited – a local charity nearly 100 years old – that provides support to families.

Bicyclists prepare for the annual holiday-themed event Saturday morning

Saturday’s event specifically raised money for the annual toy drive that allows parents to pick toys for their kids in a store-like environment, rather than the gifts being picked on behalf of the parents.

Organizers said this weekend’s event brought the largest turnout they had ever seen.

