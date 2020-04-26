Anniversary parade for long-time Springs dance teacher

COLORADO SPRINGS — Students and their families from the Barbara Ellis Studio of Dance in the Springs organizing a studio-wide drive-by on Saturday.

This was all to show their support and love for long-time studio owner, and dance teacher, Barbara Ellis.

Barb is 84 years old and this year was her 60th year of teaching dance!













Photos provided by studio members.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, it’s uncertain if the studio’s annual June recital at the Pikes Peak Center will be happening.

So Saturday, studio members driving by Barb’s house to show her how much she is loved and missed.

The Barbara Ellis Studio of Dance was one of the first dance studios in the Colorado Springs area.