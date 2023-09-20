Animals & landscapes at Pueblo West Library Art Exhibit

(PUEBLO WEST, Colo) — The Pueblo West Library will feature local artists Mo Keena-Mason and Steve Mason in their Vector Art Gallery this October.

Courtesy: Pueblo West Library

Mo Keena-Mason’s art is described as colorful, joyful, and whimsical in her depiction of animals. Steve Mason uses oil, acrylic, and sketches to depict the scenery of Pueblo County.

Courtesy: Mo Keenan-Mason

Courtesy: Mo Keenan-Mason

Courtesy: Mo Keenan-Mason

Courtesy: Mo Keenan-Mason

Mo Keenan-Mason says there will be many gift items available for purchase for the upcoming holidays. If you would like to see the pieces in person, the exhibit will be open during library hours at 282 South Joe Martinez Boulevard.