(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Volunteer pilots with Angel Flight West (AFW) will deliver gifts to families of their Adopt a Family Program beginning Dec. 12, as part of the Flights of Joy holiday tradition.

Angel Flight West (AFW) provides free flights year-round for people who need to travel long distances to access medical care. And during the holidays, they deliver something extra.

According to AFW, the Flights of Joy program began during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when many families battling illness were also experiencing financial hardships. Since the program started, AFW said more than 50 volunteers have brightened the holiday season for 25 families across the West region.

Recipients meet AFW volunteers at their local airports on Adopt a Family Day, where children receive their colorfully wrapped gifts and have a chance to meet the pilots who made it all possible.

This year, 60 pilots have signed up to help families in Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, AFW said. The pilots donate their time and resources, and the cost of all gifts are covered by the pilots.