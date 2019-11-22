Live Now
An icy commute Friday morning

Local

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Wet roads iced up Thursday evening, causing a number of accidents and several road closures across the Colorado Springs metro area, Pikes Peak region, and southern Colorado.

Several inches of snow fell while you were sleeping as an area of low pressure moved out of the Rockies onto the eastern plains. Snow will quickly decrease this morning. The couple inches of snow sits on top of a layer of ice and will make for a slick and slow morning commute.

It will take extra distance to stop, particularly on hills or for vehicles with poor tire traction. Accelerating from a stop will prove a challenge to and many intersections are likely to become busy and slow as a result.

A live look at Tejon Street at Colorado Avenue in downtown Colorado Springs:

Hilly areas will be a particular challenge with the layer of ice underneath the freshly fallen snow.

School closings

Many area schools, businesses, and military posts are closed or delayed due to the snow.

Accident Alert

The Colorado Springs Police Department and Fountain Police Department are on cold reporting. If you are involved in a crash that meets the following conditions, you should exchange your information with the other drivers and complete a cold report within 72 hours.

  • No fatalities or injuries.
  • No driver or passenger is suspected of driving under the influence.
  • All drivers are present with license, registration, and insurance information.
  • No damage to public property, such as a street sign or utility pole, has occurred.

In Colorado Springs, go to a police department substation or coloradosprings.gov. In Fountain, go to the Fountain Police Department, any state patrol office, or colorado.gov/pacific/csp/crash-information.

Forecast

Conditions are expected to improve through the day as clouds eventually break, the sun comes out, and temperatures approach freezing. While most areas will be done with accumulation east of the mountains by noon, a few snow showers will persist into the afternoon over the hills. Highs remain chilly in the 20s and 30s.

