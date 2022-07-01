COLORADO SPRINGS — As relevers get set to celebrate the Fourth of July with picnics and parties, some of the men and women who’ve served our country are preparing to manage the symptoms of their post traumatic stress disorders.

According to the nonprofit Military with PTSD, about 7% to 20% of the more than 2.5 military veterans and troops who have served in Iraq and Afghanistan, are believed to suffer from PTSD.

The Department of Veterans Affairs reports that loud blasts and flashing lights – which abound during Fourth of July celebrations – can sometimes induce panic attacks.

Military with PTSD hopes everyone will be mindful of their “Explosion of Kindness” campaign, which is simply to alert neighbors or any known veterans whether they plan to set off fireworks on any days other than July Fourth.

Any veterans in need of help in the days surrounding the Fourth of July (other any other day) can call The Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 (press 1).