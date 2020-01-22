American Legion presents FOX21 News with “Re-Igniting Patriotism” Award

COLORADO SPRINGS — The American Legion of Colorado presented FOX21 News it’s 2019 Media Award for TV Station “re-igniting patriotism” in our community Saturday night.

The Jefferson P. Luginbuel Award is given each year to one major market newspaper, a smaller newspaper and a television or radio station. Rob Smith, American Legion Department of Colorado public relations officer, presented the awards to the Colorado Springs Gazette, The Mountain Mail and Fox21 News at the annual American Legion Mid-Year Conference in Colorado Springs.

Columnist Rachel Stovall accepted the award for the Gazette and Reporter Arlene Shovald and Managing Editor Paul Goetz accepted the award for the Mountain Mail.



Scott Kilbury accepted the award for FOX21 News

FOX21 News produces Military Matters segments and broadcasts local Elementary School Pledge of Allegiance in the mornings. The news team at FOX21 is gratified to be recognized for the efforts to serve active military and veterans and their families.