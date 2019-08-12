American Legion Post 5 celebrates 100 years, unveils new name

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — American Legion Post 5 celebrated its centennial Sunday.

The post received its charter 100 years ago, in August 1919.

Sunday, they unveiled their new name: American Legion PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom Post 5. The name honors a local World War II Medal of Honor recipient.

After 100 years, Keith LaMee said he wants people to know they are still around.

“We want to make sure the people in Colorado Springs realize we’re still here, we’re still championing the veterans’ causes, and it’s been an honor to be in service to this country and the community,” LaMee said.

There were about 80 people in attendance at Sunday’s ceremony.