(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The American Airlines “Snowball Express” will depart Saturday, Dec. 3 with spouses and families of fallen service members from the Colorado Springs airport, as part of a partnership with the Gary Senise Foundation to provide healing for grieving families during the holidays.

COS Airport said volunteers from American Airlines, including pilots, flight attendants, airport operations teams and more), along with Gary Sinise Foundation staff and volunteers, have come together to organize an annual all-expense-paid trip to the happiest place on earth – Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida – to provide a few days of inspiration, enjoyment and an opportunity to be with other families who have lost loved ones while serving our country.

American Airlines partners with the Gary Senise Foundation to serve the surviving spouses and children of fallen heroes by providing support and connecting them with others who know what they’ve been through.