(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An ambulance was involved in a crash on Colorado Springs’ west side on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 21.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a patient was onboard the ambulance when it was involved in the crash near Mark Dabling Boulevard and South Rockrimmon Boulevard. Thankfully, CSPD said there were no injuries, and another ambulance arrived to continue the transport of the patient.

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Cora Mitchell

Drivers are reminded to drive carefully and yield to emergency vehicles.