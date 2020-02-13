Amazon to open fulfillment center in Colorado Springs, hire 1,000 employees

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Amazon on Thursday announced plans to open an 800,000-square-foot fulfillment center in southeastern Colorado Springs.

Amazon will hire more than 1,000 full-time employees to staff the center, with wages starting at $15 an hour, according to the company.

The center will be located near the Colorado Springs Airport.

“Amazon’s fulfillment network supports businesses of all sizes worldwide through its Fulfillment By Amazon offering, and many of those local organizations are based right here in Colorado,” Amazon said in a statement. “There are more than 45,000 authors, small and medium-sized businesses, and developers in Colorado growing their companies and reaching new customers on Amazon products and services.”

Amazon currently employs more than 4,000 full-time workers in Colorado, according to the company.