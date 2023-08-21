(MONUMENT, Colo.) — The Highway 105A Construction Project will begin night work on Monday, Aug. 21, that will require lane closures, as other construction projects and the return of school at Monument Academy bring congestion and traffic delays to the area.

According to El Paso County, motorists in the Monument area will experience “substantial construction activity.” Hwy 105 will remain open, but night work will require some lane restrictions until 7 a.m. daily.

The county said there are also several other roadway and utility construction projects ongoing consecutively, so travelers in the area are highly encouraged to use alternate routes. Monument Academy, which is located off Hwy 105 east of Knollwood Boulevard, is also welcoming students back, so additional congestion should be expected during pickup and drop-off times:

Mondays – Thursdays: 7a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and 2:45 p.m – 3:45 p.m.

Fridays: 7 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

El Paso County asked those who have to travel through the construction zones to slow down and pay attention to signs and traffic cones, watch for workers, and follow posted speed limits.