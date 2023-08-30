(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The 2023 Colorado’s Electric Cooperatives Junior Livestock Sale held Tuesday, Aug. 29 at the Colorado State Fair raised more than $470,350 in the auction of 108 animals raised and shown by young people from across Colorado.

According to Governor Jared Polis’s Office, the 2023 Grand Champion Market Beef, raised by Hadli Gabel of Weld County, was sold for $50,000 at the event and was purchased by the Sam Brown family.

“This is a great opportunity to celebrate the hard work of Colorado’s talented young people who are an important part of Colorado’s proud farming and ranching tradition. Their hard work helps to ensure that Colorado remains a leader in agriculture for generations to come,” said Governor Polis.

The Junior Livestock Sale benefits youth exhibitors who raise animals to show at the Colorado State Fair. All youth exhibitors who participate in the auction are learning responsibility, leadership, showmanship, and best animal husbandry practices.

“The Colorado State Fair helps showcase the hard work and dedication our state’s young people put into raising their animals,” said Colorado State Fair General Manager Scott Stoller. “We’re grateful our generous buyers are committed to supporting the future of Colorado agriculture and those young ag leaders who traveled from near and far to participate in the auction.”