All Pikes Peak schools closing amid COVID-19 concerns

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Starting Monday, March 16, several El Paso County and surrounding county school districts will close school facilities for 16 days.

Those schools closing include:

Colorado Springs School District 11

Academy School District 20

Manitou Springs District 14

Cheyenne Mountain School District 12

Elbert 200

Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8

Pikes Peak BOCES

Miami-Yoder JT60

Harrison District 2

Hanover School District #28

Lewis-Palmer School District #38

Cripple Creek-Victor School District

Colorado School for Deaf and Blind

Calhan School District

Peyton School District

Woodland Park School District

School District 49

Widefield School District 3

Ellicott 22

The closure will be from March 16 through March 27 in an attempt to slow the potential spread of the virus.

Each district will reassess the situation as they get closer to that end date, and decide if students and staff should return on Monday, March 30.

A joint statement released on Thursday stated, “The decision to close our school districts was extremely difficult, made in consultation with all area Superintendents and out of an abundance of caution for our families. We know that closing our schools will have a significant impact on our families, but we also believe that strong, urgent action must be taken to prevent the spread of this disease and to protect lives.”

According to the districts, Superintendents will be calling on the Colorado Department of Education to see about flexibility when it comes to the mandatory seat time and state testing requirements.

During the closure, all schools, district facilities, and buses will undergo additional deep cleanings with hospital-grade disinfectants.

The districts noted they would send follow-up communications with additional information to parents, and how parents should continue to monitor school district communications for updates.