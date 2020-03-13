All Pikes Peak schools closing amid COVID-19 concerns

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Starting Monday, March 16, several El Paso County and surrounding county school districts will close school facilities for 16 days.
Those schools closing include:
- Colorado Springs School District 11
- Academy School District 20
- Manitou Springs District 14
- Cheyenne Mountain School District 12
- Elbert 200
- Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8
- Pikes Peak BOCES
- Miami-Yoder JT60
- Harrison District 2
- Hanover School District #28
- Lewis-Palmer School District #38
- Cripple Creek-Victor School District
- Colorado School for Deaf and Blind
- Calhan School District
- Peyton School District
- Woodland Park School District
- School District 49
- Widefield School District 3
- Ellicott 22
The closure will be from March 16 through March 27 in an attempt to slow the potential spread of the virus.
Each district will reassess the situation as they get closer to that end date, and decide if students and staff should return on Monday, March 30.
A joint statement released on Thursday stated, “The decision to close our school districts was extremely difficult, made in consultation with all area Superintendents and out of an abundance of caution for our families. We know that closing our schools will have a significant impact on our families, but we also believe that strong, urgent action must be taken to prevent the spread of this disease and to protect lives.”
According to the districts, Superintendents will be calling on the Colorado Department of Education to see about flexibility when it comes to the mandatory seat time and state testing requirements.
During the closure, all schools, district facilities, and buses will undergo additional deep cleanings with hospital-grade disinfectants.
The districts noted they would send follow-up communications with additional information to parents, and how parents should continue to monitor school district communications for updates.
Our goal is always to protect the safety, health and wellness of our students, staff, and families. Our strength as a community is our greatest asset. In making this decision, we are working together to protect each other and slow the progression of COVID-19.Joint statement from the districts