All Flight For Life helicopters equipped with blood products

COLORADO SPRINGS — Every single one of Colorado’s Flight For Life (FFL) helicopters will now be carrying blood to help treat patients.

FFL will carry a unit of whole blood, a unit of blood plasma and a unit of red blood cells. One of the reasons Flight For Life says they could not carry blood before is because of a shortage of blood donations and supply in Colorado.

One unit of blood can save three lives. That’s why they say it’s important for people to donate blood. September is blood donation month.

Uncontrolled hemorrhages are the leading cause of death in trauma patients so the pilots say carrying blood 42-7 one the helicopters increases survival rates.

“Rural hospitals often don’t have the capability to transfuse blood so when we’re going out to our surrounding communities we are able to bring out blood to help increase and stabilize the patient as well,” Pilot Amanda said.

In hopes to address Colorado’s blood shortage Flight For Life and Vitalant will have a blood drive in Colorado Springs Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Francis Medical Center on Woodmen Road.

“Because blood is life right so if we have blood products then we can save lives, so the more people that come out and donate, the more blood types, the more blood products that we will have the more that we can help our patients,” Andrea Sinclair with Penrose- St. Francis Health Services said.