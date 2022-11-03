(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Schools are once again operating as usual Thursday afternoon, Nov. 3, after a threat was reported to staff at Air Academy High School.

According to Academy School District 20 (D20), a note was sent out to Air Academy families on Thursday, alerting them to a threat reported to school leadership. The district said students reported to staff shortly after 12:30 p.m. that they had seen graffiti in school bathrooms that depicted threats of violence, specifically a bomb attack, against the school.

D20 said they immediately contacted the district’s security, along with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO). The campus was put on secure perimeter while an investigation and full sweep of campus was conducted. Out of an abundance of caution, several other D20 schools in close proximity were also put on secure perimeter, including Douglass Valley Elementary.

The district said the Air Academy building was ultimately cleared, an the threat deemed non-credible. All schools were back to “business as usual,” the district said.

“We would like to applaud our students for their swift action for coming forward to ‘say something when seeing something’,” the district said.