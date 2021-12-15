ALERT: Schools close for Dec. 16 due to power outages

COLORADO SPRINGS — After a day of high winds and unsafe travel conditions causing power outages throughout Colorado Springs, Pueblo and the greater El Paso County area, several school districts are closing for Thursday, Dec. 16.

For D11 schools, power will not be restored many central D11 areas until Thursday, Dec. 16.



Because of this, the following D11 schools will be closed and will not have remote learning:



Audubon Elementary School

Steele Elementary School

Taylor Elementary School

North Middle School

Tesla EOS

Monroe Elementary School

Jackson Elementary School

Buena Vista Elementary School

Howbert Elementary School

The below lists the schools (besides those listed above) that elected to either close or operate remotely in light of Wednesday’s power outages.

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind: Closed. Due to power outage. (Effective tomorrow – Thu Dec 16th)

This article will be updated with further school updates.