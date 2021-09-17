Al Oerter Birthday Celebration to be held Sept. 19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The public is invited to celebrate the eighty-fifth birthday of Olympic icon, artist and humanitarian Al Oerter at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Guests of all ages are invited to create art inspired by Oerter’s paintings and to view two historic artifacts – one of Oerter’s original paintings and an autographed discus he used in the Olympic competition.

The celebration will be held Sunday, Sept. 19, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.



To purchase tickets and learn more about the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, click here.