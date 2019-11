Airlines offer travel waivers ahead of Thanksgiving week snow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Several airlines have issued travel waivers ahead of winter weather expected to hit Colorado this Thanksgiving week.

Passengers scheduled to travel to and from Colorado airports may be eligible to change their itineraries with no change fees. For most airlines, fare differences still apply.

Tap the name of the airline for full details.

Date impacted: Tuesday

Airport impacted: DIA

Date impacted: Tuesday

Airport impacted: DIA

Date impacted: Tuesday

Airports impacted: DIA and COS

Dates impacted: Monday and Tuesday

Airport impacted: DIA

Date impacted: Tuesday

Airport impacted: DIA

Dates impacted: Monday and Tuesday

Airport impacted: DIA

Date impacted: Tuesday

Airport impacted: DIA