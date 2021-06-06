Airline crew pays tribute to veteran as Colorado Springs family returns from his funeral

DENVER (KDVR) — Air travel can be stressful, especially after a loved one’s funeral. But a Colorado Springs couple’s experience at Denver International Airport, specifically with Southwest Airlines, is winning the internet.

Chloe Lamb posted on social media about the special way Southwest Airlines employees paid tribute to her late brother, Jay Lamb, a U.S. Air Force veteran. He died unexpectedly in early May at the age of 34.

She wrote:

I was on my way home from my brother Jay’s funeral with Nick. I received a folded flag with the rest of my family while we were there. I couldn’t fit it into my carry-on so I decided to hand carry it home. When we were standing at our gate in Denver, a gate agent asked me why I was holding such an important thing and I explain to him why. He immediately gave me a hug and said ‘Thank you so much for his service. You’ll be getting preboarded tonight.’ He talked to the Captain, First Officer and the rest of that Southwest crew and not only reserved us two seats in the front row but offered to fly that flag in the cockpit for him. I was in tears. The crew didn’t have to do that, but they did it out of the kindness of their hearts. I can’t thank the gate agent Jon, Captain Michael Hinkelman, First Officer Nathan Rhondes and the rest of the crew enough for their love and support. Thank you so much for dedicating that flight to Jay. Flying was his whole world and I know that must’ve made him so happy. I’m beyond proud and honored.

She and her husband, Nick Wolff, said their experience restored their faith in humanity.

“We were tired and just to have people be so nice to complete strangers just meant the world to us. It was really amazing,” Wolff said.

The captain dedicated the flight to Jay.

“The captain offered to fly the flag in the cockpit, and I just immediately broke down even more. Jay being a pilot — that is what he loved doing. He’s flown so many flags for so many people’s families. It was just really touching for someone to be so kind to do that. He loved serving this country so much. It was something that was very meaningful to him. Flying was his entire life,” Lamb said.

Southwest Airlines shared the story on its social media pages, where it has been liked, shared and commented on tens of thousands of times.

Southwest added, “Captain Lamb, we can never thank you and your family enough for your service. #SouthwestHeart.”

His family said the same about the airline with a heart in its logo.

“I would love people to know like what an amazing family the Southwest company has and how kind they are to not only their customers, but the men and women who have served this country,” Lamb said.

“It’s so nice to read all these comments from people who didn’t even know him, but thank him for his service. That’s all he ever cared about was serving this country,” Lamb said.

Lamb described Jay as a person full of life who did more in 34 years than most people do in a lifetime.

“I’m sure he was smiling down on all of us that night,” Lamb said