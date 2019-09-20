Air show to feature WWII planes, plenty of aerobatics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pikes Peak Regional Air Show returns to the Colorado Springs Airport this Saturday and Sunday.

The show features demonstrations from the Wings of Blue parachute team, the F22 Raptor demonstration team, and plenty of WWII-era planes, as well as static displays.

Advance online tickets are $22 for adults, $15 for children ages 4 to 12, and $17 for active duty and retired military. At the gate, tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children.

Proceeds from the event benefit three local military museums.

