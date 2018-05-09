Air Force vet loses wife, enters Security-Widefield water contamination lawsuit

It’s an issue we’ve been following for years: water contamination in the Fountain and Security-Widefield areas.

A class-action lawsuit has been gaining momentum in the last few months, but thousands of individual lawsuits have also surfaced.

Water is supposed to be good for you, but for many in the Fountain and Security-Widefield neighborhoods, contaminants in the water are doing the exact opposite.

Joseph Welty has lived in the same house for 40 years, drinking the water. Even with making modifications to improve the water, Welty still lost a piece of his heart.

Joe and Marilyn met in 1960. A love story like theirs is not often heard anymore.

“A good friend of mine says, ‘I got this girlfriend I want you to meet,'” Welty said. “So we met on a blind date. We fell in love.”

Just a year later they got married, but Welty was already dedicated to one love.

“I came home from work one day and there was a draft notice in the mailbox,” Welty said. “So I put it back in the mailbox and said, ‘I don’t want to go in the Army. I want to go in the Air Force.”

So January 1, 1958, Welty joined the Air Force.

“We were married 55 years. I was in the Air Force for 30 years, and we were all over the world,” Welty said. “It was great life, I enjoyed every minute of it, well not so much Vietnam. Laying in a ditch full of water, being shot at, shooting at somebody else.”

After 30 years active, he spent 25 years in civil service at Schriever Air Force Base.

All along, Marilyn was by his side but also doing her own thing, involved in their churches and raising their three kids.

“She woke up one morning after Christmas and she said, ‘Today is my birthday,'” Welty said. “I said ‘Yes it is,’ but it wasn’t. So I invited a bunch of people over to the house, and had a cake and ice cream and sandwiches and everything. She had a birthday party. After that, she went down real fast.”

In 2016, Marilyn started having severe medical problems and got an upsetting diagnosis.

“He says, ‘I hate to tell you this,’ he said, ‘but looks like you’ve got lymphoma,” Welty said. “He said, ‘But don’t worry about it. It’s so slow-growing, something else will kill you before the lymphoma does.”

With word of water issues in his Widefield neighborhood, Welty started making changes to his home to protect his wife, adding water softener and a filter to the fridge.

“She just began getting sicker and sicker,” Welty said.

In 2017, things changed again. The cancer had spread.

“It went from her bladder, to her kidneys, to her liver, to her spleen, and to her lungs, and 28th of April last year, she passed away in my arms,” Welty said.

Just three months later, in June 2017, the very institution he dedicated his life to admitted to using harmful chemicals and, in his opinion, taking his whole world.

Now, local attorneys are taking action.

A report put out by the Department of Defense in March 2018 says that PFOS and PFOAs are part of a manmade chemical used in many industries, including on military installations in a firefighting foam called Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF).

“We have completely replaced the legacy aqueous film-forming foam, also known as AFFF, in our emergency response vehicles with a new synthetic foam,” Peterson Air Force Base officials said in 2017.

“McDivitt law firm got involved, we got involved, in this case, because this is our community,” attorney David McDivitt said. “It’s not often that everybody on both sides agrees on what the facts are. What’s very clear in this case is the link between the contaminants and the diseases, and the elevated levels of the contaminants in the watershed.”

In 2009, the Environmental Protection Agency issued a provisional health advisory with estimated numbers of safe levels of these chemicals.

In 2016, a lifetime health advisory was issued saying the safest concentration limit of PFOS and PFOAs was 70 parts per trillion.

The latest DOD report shows tests from Peterson AFB with concentrations as high as 7,910 parts per trillion in the off-base private and public drinking water. That’s more than 100 times the recommended safe limit by the EPA.

This makes the contamination in the Fountain, Security and Widefield area the third-highest from any Air Force base and fifth-highest from all military installations tested.

“The litigation, it’s not against the federal government,” McDivitt said. “It is against corporations that have been in the business of manufacturing a particular type of product that has been used, and was used very heavily on Peterson Air Force Base and the Colorado Springs Airport, that doesn’t break down, and it seeps into the water supply, and then it contaminates the water that people drink.”

Some of the corporate defendants include The 3M Company, TYCO Fire Products, and Kidde.

McDivitt said the manufacturers never warned the Air Force or people living nearby of the dangers.

“We just are fighting a battle with corporations who want to try to wash their hands of it, and want to dodge and evade any kind of responsibility,” McDivitt said.

McDivitt is meeting with those people who they believe are suffering from the results.

“We believe the medical literature supports a link between the chemicals and the medical conditions, and these are not kinds of medical conditions you would wish on your worst enemy,” McDivitt said. “People have just been put through hell.”

Welty and others believe the damage is done.

Welty said he got involved to hold people accountable, because, he says, it’s just the right thing to do.

“After Marilyn passed away, I said, ‘Well, how about me? How about my neighbors? How about the people that lived in this neighborhood for all these many many years?” Welty said. “I just think it’s time that I speak my piece. Since I lost Marilyn, I just–it’s time I speak out.”

Welty wants to hold those at fault accountable, and McDivitt’s goal is to get compensation for families affected, for current medical issues as well as for possible conditions that may evolve down the road.

FOX21 reached out to some of the corporate defendants and the Air Force.

The Air Force and TYCO’s parent company Johnson Controls said they didn’t want to comment on pending litigation. Kidde did not reply to our request. 3M replied with a statement saying: