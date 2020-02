WIDEFIELD, Colo. — An Air Force sergeant returning from a year in Korea put on the school’s mascot costume to surprise his daughter at school Wednesday.

Sgt. Matt Phelps gave his fourth-grade daughter, Kaitlyn, 365 Hershey’s Kisses–one for each day he was gone.

On Wednesday, he emerged from Sunrise Elementary’s otter mascot costume to surprise her in class. Watch the heartwarming video above.