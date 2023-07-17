(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The first Air Force Officer to be named Miss Colorado received a brand new car on Monday, July 17 thanks to Mike Maroone Honda.

United States Air Force 2nd Lieutenant Madison Marsh is taking the reigns as Miss Colorado 2023, and to support her duties as both Miss Colorado and as an active officer in the Air Force, she was presented a new Honda CRV at Mike Maroone Honda.

Courtesy: FOX21 News chief photojournalist Mike Duran

This caps off a big year for Marsh, who also graduated from the Air Force Academy in June. She said her new responsibilities as Miss Colorado are actually very similar to her duties as an officer in the military.

“When you serve, at least when I serve, I’m not just serving in my uniform every day. I’m ensuring that I am going out, you know, doing the community service, interacting with the people that I put on the uniform to get to represent. And so, wearing this,” Marsh said, gesturing to her crown. “And wearing the camos, my OCPs, represents the same ideals for me.”

Marsh said while she wears the crown for the next year, the new car will enable her to tour the state and meet as many people as possible, especially members of the military.