Body of Air Force officer recovered from Colorado 14er

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — Search and rescue crews have recovered the body of an Air Force officer who went missing while hiking two Colorado 14ers on Wednesday.

According to a news release from Custer County Search and Rescue, Lt. Col. Dan Wallick, 41, was reported overdue to return on Wednesday, after he went hiking in the Kit Carson Peak and Challenger Point area.

The Gazette reported Wallick texted his family from the summit of Kit Carson Peak on Wednesday, but was not heard from again.

Dan Wallick / Photo courtesy Custer County Search & Rescue

According to a family member’s post on Facebook, they were using his cell phone to pinpoint a possible location, and his father found his car at the trailhead.

Crews using a Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control helicopter located Wallick’s body on Saturday, according to Custer County Search and Rescue. Due to difficult terrain and deteriorating weather conditions, crews returned on Sunday to recover his body.