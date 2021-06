U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — An Air Force Academy major was acquitted of all charges in a court martial that ended Sunday, the Academy said.

Maj. Elaine Christian had been charged with one specification of abusive sexual contact, one specification of abuse of training leadership position, and two specifications of dereliction of duty.

Following a weeklong trial, a panel of eight officers deliberated for seven hours before handing down the not-guilty verdict, according to the Academy.