COLORADO SPRINGS — Nearly one thousand cadets will graduate from the US Air Force Academy on Wednesday.

The cadets will become newly commissioned second lieutenants in the Air Force and Space Force.

94 of those new officers will commission into the Space Force, which did not exist when they first arrived at the Academy four years ago.

The ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and will commence with a flyover and aerial performance by the Air Force Thunderbirds.

Expect heavy traffic along I-25 near the Academy throughout the day on Wednesday. Drivers are reminded not to pull off on I-25 to watch the air show.

