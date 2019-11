The U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel in August 2019 / Abbie Burke – FOX21 News

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — U.S. Air Force Academy visitors who don’t have Department of Defense credentials can now enter the base through both the North and South gates.

The Academy made the announcement Tuesday. Previously, only the North Gate was open to visitors.

As always, visitors are required to have a valid driver’s license and proof of car insurance and registration to enter the installation and drive on base.

Both gates are open to visitors between 5:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily.