Class of 2023 arrives at U.S. Air Force Academy

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Summer is officially over for the Air Force Academy Class of 2023.

“I’m anxious,” Basic Cadet Adam Ledbetter said. ” I had a gap year, so I’ve been waiting for this.”

Adam and 1,100 others are part of the Academy’s newest class. The group reported for in-processing on Thursday and will begin basic training on Friday.

“Congratulations and thank you,” Lt. Gen. Jay B. Silveria, Superintendent of the Academy, said. “You’ve done amazing things to even be sitting in this room today.”

The doolies will be put to test for the next several weeks. Basic cadet training runs Friday through August 3 and includes uniform and dorm inspections, marching drills, physical conditioning, and weapons training.

Additionally, basic cadets will receive lessons regarding honor and ethics, the Uniform Code of Military Justice and the Air Force’s core values.

“I just always liked the military and the idea of serving my country, and I got the best of both worlds,” Ledbetter said.

The basic cadets will take the Cadet Oath of Allegiance at Stillman Field on Friday at 8:30 a.m.