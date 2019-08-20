Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel to close starting September 4

FILE – In this Oct. 3, 2013 file photo, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. General Michelle Johnson speaks during a news conference in front of the academy chapel, on the grounds if the Air Force Academy, outside Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The U.S. Air Force Academy’s Cadet Chapel will close for several years for preservation and restoration work starting September 4, the Academy announced Tuesday.

The Academy said work on the iconic chapel could take up to four years to complete.

Work on the $158 million project will officially begin November 1, after workers remove the chapel’s furnishings and make other preparations, according to the Academy.

The restoration work was originally scheduled to begin in January 2019, but funding issues delayed the project.

The chapel will be open to visitors through September 3. Visitor hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Academy has established alternative locations to ensure cadets and personnel have access to religious services during the closure.