U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The Air Force Academy is giving a nod to the Space Force with the name of its new falcon mascot.

The falcon will be called Nova.

“Nova, an exceedingly bright star, represents the future of our Academy as a commissioning source for both Air & Space Force officers,” the Academy said in a tweet.

The falcon chick was hatched in May.

The Academy’s previous falcon mascot, Aurora, died in October after serving 23 years as the live mascot.