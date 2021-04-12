Air Force Academy announces 2021 graduation speaker

FILE – In this March 4, 2020, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley testifies to Senate Armed Services Committee about the budget on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley will speak at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s 2021 graduation, the Academy said Monday.

The graduation will be held May 26 at Falcon Stadium. The Academy announced earlier this month that each graduating cadet would be allowed at least three guests for the ceremony.

USAFA graduation speakers traditionally rotate between the President of the United States, Vice President, Secretary of Defense and Secretary of the Air Force. A Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff delivered the commencement address for the first time in 2010, and again in 2017.

The 2020 speaker was then-Vice President Mike Pence.