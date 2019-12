COLORADO SPRINGS — Earlier this month, Cheez-it promoted #CheezPickMePatEntry, a contest to promote the Cheez-It Bowl.

Fans shared photos and videos showing their love for the cracker snack brand on social media. The winners received a trip to the Friday, Dec. 27 game and will get to watch from the Cheez-It box with retired NFL player Pat McAfee.

One of the Cheez-It™ College Football CheezPickMePat Contest winners was from right here in Colorado Springs.

CONGRATS! We drew your name to WIN A TRIP for you + a guest to sit in the #CheezIt Box seats w/ @PatMcAfeeShow at @CheezItBowl in Phoenix on 12/27! Hotel, flight, spending $$ included. Please DM your name, mailing address, birth date, email & phone number, & we'll be in touch! — CHEEZ-IT (@cheezit) December 17, 2019

Congrats Logan!