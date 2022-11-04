(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Three southern Colorado air and space museums received checks for $20,000 each from the proceeds of the 2022 Pikes Peak Regional Air Show.

At the National Museum of World War II Aviation on Friday, the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation and the board of directors of the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow awarded checks to the 4th Infantry Division Museum at Ft. Carson, the Peterson Air and Space Museum at Peterson SFB, and the National Museum of World War II Aviation in Colorado Springs.

Airshow organizers reported attendance for the 2022 event surpassed earlier shows by more than 10,000 people, with a total of nearly 28,000 in attendance.

“Beautiful weather and a strong showing of the latest in military aviation technology coupled with rare warbirds resulted in the record turnout,” said Bill Klaers, president of the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow.

The funds are unrestricted, and each museum may use them for whatever appropriate purpose they choose.

“Through great partnerships and an amazing team of staff, volunteers, sponsors, the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow was able to reach new heights. We can’t wait to see what the future of this event holds,” said Megan Leatham, President & CEO of the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation.

Discussions are already underway and an announcement will be made early 2023 about the next airshow.