Ahavah Farm hosts fall festival

PEYTON, Colo. — A fall festival at Ahavah Farm Sunday featured live music, a bake sale, blacksmithing demos, bobbing for apples, and a bonfire with s’mores.

The event is put on by the Ahavah Community Initiative, which gives food to the hungry in our community. Donations were accepted, but the farm says they host events to bring the community together.

“It’s about the people,” Yosef Camire with Ahavah Farms said. “I wouldn’t want to just be an isolated farmer that does one or three crops or whatever. I want to do something that allows the community to be around all year. It’s about people. It’s all about people. That’s why you grow food. That’s why we care about the environment. It’s why we care about the Earth. It’s about people. So this event is just a way to have community, have friends. All of our members, all of our customers, they all are our friends. We love them to death.”

This is the second year of the fall fest. The farm also hosts Fourth of July events.