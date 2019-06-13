Agency helps adults with disabilities find homes and long-lasting friendships

Connor Eckoldt and Trevas McFail are inseparable.

“It’s like two peas in a pot,” McFail said when describing their friendship.

They may not be related, but Connor is part of the McFail family, and it’s been like this for the past three years.

“I found Stellar Care through the ARC while I was volunteering and someone came up to me and said, ‘you would be a great host home provider,'” McFail said.

Stellar Care and Services LLC offers a variety of programs for people with disabilities. Its host home provider program helps adults, just like Connor, find a home that fits their needs.

“It’s pretty nice to experience life on your own,” Eckoldt said.

But, McFail said it hasn’t always been easy.



“It was pretty tough at first, he was shy, but we started opening up day after day,” he said.

Day after day, a new friendship was building, and so was a new Connor.

“He’s gained independence,” McFail said. “He used to lean a lot on family, the agency and myself, but he’s grown. He’s graduated from high school and got his first job.”

Memories and lots of laughs have been made throughout the years, but no matter what, they will always be there for each other–helping Connor be the best Connor he can be.

“Travis means to me like a dad and a good friend,” Eckoldt said.

