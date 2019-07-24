Agencies pledge $15 million to protect Colorado watersheds

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Utilities, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Colorado state forest service are announcing a partnership to help protect our valuable watersheds.

Over the next five years, the three agencies will spend a total of $15 million on restoration projects. This includes forest management and wildfire mitigation.

A utilities spokesperson said many of our reservoirs are in sensitive areas surrounded by forests.

The money will go toward protecting these areas and our precious drinking water supply.

“When we look at the effects of the 2012 Waldo Canyon Fire, it’s incredibly important that we do everything possible to manage our watersheds and those areas around our water supplies, because they can very easily be impacted for decades by a major wildfire,” utilities spokesperson Steve Berry said.

The project will protect more than 11,000 acres in critical watersheds located in the White River and Pike and San Isabel National Forests.