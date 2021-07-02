After seven months, Fargo’s Pizza is ready to serve Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs staple is reopening after the pandemic forced them to shut down for seven months. Employees at Fargo’s Pizza have been working around the clock for the past month, making sure Friday’s reopening went off without a hitch.

Fargo’s Manager Nicholas Sesmundo said the restaurant’s phone was ringing off the hook since they announced their reopening last month.

“They would ask, when are we going to open, or to just express their feelings on how much they love this place,” Sesmundo said.

Since 1973, families have come out to the Victorian-Western style restaurant, eating pizza and making memories all at one, but since December 2020 the fate of this iconic restaurant was put into question.

“The building could fit about 550 and the restrictions made it to go to 50 people, it may have been less than that,” Sesmundo explained.

Facebook pages followed afterwards, where Fargo’s fans could post memories and updates on a potential reopening.

“A place like Fargo’s doesn’t just weather the storm and not reopen, people love this place,” said Fargo’s employee Matthew Neill.