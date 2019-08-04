Family identifies man killed by police in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Saturday night police responded to a report of a personal robbery. Things escalated when officers contacted the suspects.

During the encounter, one of the suspects reached for a firearm and at least one officer fired at least one shot at the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

However, the suspects’ family identifying him in a vigil Sunday afternoon as 19-year-old De’Von Bailey.

His family claimed police used excessive force.

Though the family said he hasn’t had a run-in with police, authorities said they can’t confirm his criminal history.

The two officers involved were uninjured and have been placed on routine administrative leave which is standard procedure.

This is an ongoing investigation and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency.

The coroner’s office still hasn’t confirmed the identity of the suspect but is expected to release it Monday.