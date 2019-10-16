Adorable photos show dog thanking Pueblo firefighter after rescue

The Pueblo Fire Department shared these photos of a dog thanking a firefighter after being rescued Monday.

PUEBLO, Colo. — A dog in Pueblo offered a heartfelt thanks to a firefighter after being rescued from a house fire earlier this week.

The Pueblo Fire Department said the fire happened Monday at a home on Abriendo Avenue.

Fire engineer Phil Chapin helped rescue the dog, who was then resuscitated with specialized equipment donated to the fire department by the Southern Colorado Kennel Club.

Fire Engineer Phil Chapin receiving heartfelt thanks from this lucky pooch he helped rescue from a structure fire in the… Posted by Pueblo Fire Department on Tuesday, October 15, 2019

