(FLORENCE, Colo.) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Colorado will be hosting an adoption event featuring approximately 30-36 wild horses.

The horses are from the Sand Wash Basin and Piceance East Douglas Herd Management Areas, the BLM said.

The event will take place at Pathfinder Regional Park, located at 6655 Highway 115 in Florence. The public is invited to view the horses on Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again on Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Silent bidding will begin at 10 a.m. on Oct. 14. BLM staff will be available on both days to approve adoption paperwork.