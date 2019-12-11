“Adopt A Family” returns for the 20th year in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Community Partnership for Child Development in Colorado Springs is celebrating the 20th year of their “Adopt A Family” program.

This year 165 families will benefit from the program which helps families who live at or below the federal poverty line or have a fragile home situation. Each year these families are “Adopted” by a host family who help fulfill the holiday wishlists of the children in need.

The organizers said it not only helps the families in need but those who give as well.

“The reaction of the families is amazing to watch,” Director of Community Relations CPCD Marty Kemmer-Contreras said. “There are so many tears, thankful. They all come with thank you notes for the donors. Donors return to us every year saying that this is a program that just makes their holidays.”

The toys will be distributed to the families in the next couple of days. CPCD is still accepting winter clothing donations to help keep families in need warm this winter.