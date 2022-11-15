(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Soldiers’ Angels, a national non-profit organization that provides aid, comfort, and resources to the military and their families, is seeking military and veteran families in the Colorado Springs area who could use some extra support this holiday season.

Soldiers’ Angels is encouraging interested families to sign up for the Adopt-A-Family holiday program, which pairs veteran and deployed military families with businesses and individuals who want to help them have a memorable holiday season.

“Affording Christmas or winter holiday gifts for your family can be hard, and doing so on deployment or on a military or veteran family budget is even harder,” said Amy Palmer, President and CEO of Soldiers’ Angels. “The goal of the Adopt-A-Family campaign is to ensure that all families who have sacrificed for the good of the nation are provided a holiday they’ve earned and deserve.”

In 2021, nearly 1,300 families were Adopt-A-Family program recipients. This year, Soldiers’ Angels said it is doubling down on its outreach efforts and aiming to increase the number of families supported by 10%. The organization hopes to reach at least 1,400 military-connected families in need.

The following families are eligible. Though priority is given to families based on their income, Adopt-A-Family is designed to support all families:

Deployed service members who are registered and approved for Soldiers’ Angels Deployed Support Program, are an E1-E6, meet income requirements, AND will be deployed through December 25, 2022

Honorably discharged Post-911 wounded, ill, or injured veterans

HUD/VASH veteran families

To be eligible, all military or veteran families must be a legal guardian to one or more children, aged 18 and under, living in the home and not yet graduated from high school.