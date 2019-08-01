Addressing homelessness expo to be held Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The city of Colorado Springs, the Council of Neighbors and Organizations, and other organizations are hosting a community call to action event Thursday.

There will 20 local homeless organizations at the expo-style event, inviting the public to be part of the solution.

“Community members can speak with them, learn about what programs they are running, and more importantly, get involved,” said Max Cupp with CONO.

The event is Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the City Auditorium at 221 East Kiowa Street in downtown Colorado Springs.