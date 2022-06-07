COLORADO SPRINGS- Construction has already begun on a popular section of downtown Colorado Springs as the city is going to transform one of its alleyways into a new visitor experience with a local meaning.

The alleyway between Nevada and Tejon streets will be named ‘AdAmAn Alley’ after the AdAmAn club in honor of their 100th anniversary. The group is known by many in the Pikes Peak region for their fireworks displays atop of Pikes Peak and their climb on New Years Eve.

In partnership with the City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Utilities, Downtown Partnership, and the AdAmAn club, the project is set to revamp the downtown experience for visitors.

“This will be a place to come in the evenings, at daytime, and be able to stroll down this alley from a trailhead, see different parts of history, and learn a lot about Colorado Springs and its connection with Pikes Peak,” Jack Donley, member of the AdAmAn club said.

Donley said the various artwork will honor the climbers while also capturing the beauty of Pikes Peak, with different interactive ways to experience the art, and learn more about the history of the city, all enhanced by a light show.

“When you see it blocked off with the artwork, with the light show, with everything that’s going on, it’s going to create a place maker in downtown Colorado Springs,” Donley said. “As you’re walking down the alley, you’ll be able to hit a QR code that’ll take you to some of that history that’s now been archived digitally and you’ll be able to see something about the club, something about Pikes Peak, something about Colorado Springs.”

Approximately 600 linear feet of alley will have 100+ year old utilities upgraded and pavement reconstructed, to support pedestrian accessibility throughout.

Once the City and Colorado Springs Utilities have completed the utility and pavement work, the Downtown Partnership, along with the private property owners, will implement public art.

“We’re hoping that new restaurants will open down in the alley and that this whole area will be turned into a pedestrian friendly kind of place,” Donley said.

Donley said they hope the new alleyway will be a place for anyone to enjoy within downtown while also sharing more about why it’s special.

“The fact that the city is willing to name it AdAmAn Alley and bring that part so that more people know about what we do. It’s just a really exciting time and it’s fun to be able to share that with this community,” Donley said.

The project timeline is set to finish in October of 2022. A portion of Tejon street will be closed as crews work on the alleyway, but sidewalks will remain open.

For information on the utility and street work visit https://coloradosprings.gov/adamanalley.

For information on the AdAmAn Alley project visit https://downtowncs.com/adaman/.