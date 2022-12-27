(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After two years of planning, six months of construction, and a postponement due to weather, AdAmAn Alley is having its grand opening on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The alleyway between Nevada and Tejon streets was designated ‘AdAmAn Alley’ after the club in honor of its 100th anniversary. In partnership with the City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Utilities, the Downtown Partnership, and the AdAmAn club, the AdAmAn Alley project aims to honor the climbers of the AdAmAn Club while also capturing the beauty of Pikes Peak through various interactive artwork, as well as preserve the history of the club.

The opening was originally scheduled for Nov. 29 but was delayed due to expected weather. The opening begins at 4:30 p.m., guests can enter from the alleyway to the Silver Ballroom at the Mining Exchange where they are offering an AdAmAn Ale from Pikes Peak Brewing for adults 21 and over.

Neighboring restaurants are offering themed specials following the grand opening, details can be found on the Downtown Partnership’s website.

The alley will have two painted murals and five vinyl mural installations, archival imagery, and historic information.