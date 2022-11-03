(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) will hold an active shooter drill on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Pueblo Zoo.

The zoo will be closed all day Friday to allow police, AMR, and the Pueblo Fire Department access to the grounds.

PPD said the public should expect to see an increase in police and fire personnel presence in the area. There may also be simulated gunfire and yelling heard during the simulation. Officers and volunteers will be staged around the perimeter of the zoo to ensure the safety of participants and the public during the training.