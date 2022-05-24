COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office conducted a logic and accuracy test on all ballot counting equipment that will be used for the 2022 primary election.

The test consists of three components:

A system function test – looks to make sure a vote for every choice is tested and placed in the correct “bucket” of results. This test verifies that the election was programmed correctly by county staff in the Election Management System (EMS). A hardware function test – checks to see if the EMS hardware functions properly. For example, powering devices on and off, checking that battery-powered devices are holding a charge, and printing from the ImageCastX ballot marking devices. An integrity check – requiring a bipartisan Testing Board to select a sample of a minimum of 25 blank ballots each to vote as they choose. The testing board then makes a hand tally of these ballots to check against the machine count after they are tabulated on a scanner of their choosing.

“The test lab says it should not have more than one error per half million,” said El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman. “Our machines went up to a half million – had no errors. Went up to a million – no errors. Went up to one and half million – no errors. Went up to two million – no errors. And the test lab said ‘we’re good, we think that you’ve got a good equipment set there.”

The test was open to the public to view from outside the tabulation room.