Accounting firm WCG to hold blood drive August 12

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– WCG, Inc., a tax and accounting firm, is hosting a community mobile blood drive on Thursday, Aug. 12.

The First National Bank of Monument, the Club at Flying Horse and Vitalant Blood Donation will be partnering along with the firm to ensure a safe and convenient way to donate blood.

Tina Watson, a senior founding partner of WCG, said, “In 2020, our three blood drives at WCG collected a combined 156 units, which is amazing given our COVID landscape. The U.S. is experiencing a critical blood shortage and we need to continue the donation enthusiasm.”

Vitalant wants to assure potential donors that donating blood does not in any way impact or weaken an individual’s immune system and that appropriate COVID-19 protocols will be followed within the mobile donation center.

Nonperishable food donations will also be accepted during the blood drive as WCG is also a Care and Share Food Bank donation center.

According to the Red Cross, if you have received the COVID-19 vaccine, you can still donate blood.