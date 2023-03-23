(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Thursday, March 23, Academy School District 20 (ASD20) announced its next superintendent following a three-month nationwide search.

Jinger Haberer will serve as ASD20’s beginning July 1, 2023. Haberer, the current Superintendent of the Ellensburg School District, in Ellensburg, Washington, brings 35 years of educational experience to her new post. She previously served as the Assistant Superintendent of Student Achievement for Poudre School District in Fort Collins and held several administrative positions in the Aurora Public School District.

Before her administrative roles, Haberer taught secondary science, language arts, and math in Colorado, Oklahoma, and Nevada.

“Throughout my career it has been a privilege working with such talented educators, school boards and community members,” Haberer said. “These varied experiences have provided me a unique perspective that helps me understand the strengths and challenges of providing systemic quality learning experiences in larger school districts.”

Haberer holds a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of Colorado Medical Center, and a master’s degree in administrative policy and leadership from the University of Colorado, Denver.

A Colorado native, Haberer grew up in southwest Denver. She is looking forward to coming home and joining her family along the front range. As an outdoor enthusiast, she is excited to explore Colorado Springs with her husband, two sons and their families.

“I am honored, and excited to join Academy District 20, so together we can build on its tradition of excellence by allocating resources in equitable ways to empower all students to graduate prepared for meaningful postsecondary success.”